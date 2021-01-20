Biden’s Goal of Unity Requires a Defense of Democracy First

President Biden’s inaugural address clearly came from his heart. Watching the speech, you could see and hear the degree to which the abuses and divisions of the Trump years offended and concerned him. His call for unity—the central theme of his remarks—was not mere words. He dedicated his “whole soul” to the mission of “uniting our people, uniting our country.”

But he also noted that achieving unity was “the most elusive of all things in a democracy.” He squarely acknowledged our history of divisions both in the past and during our recent history.

He referred to our current politics as being torn apart by “an uncivil war that pits red vs. blue, rural vs. urban.”