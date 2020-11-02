Biden’s Winning the Race. Next, He Needs To Win the Knife Fight.

On Tuesday night, Donald Trump is almost certainly going to declare victory. And Fox News is going to declare Trump the winner. It will all be bullshit.

Let’s look at the worst-case scenario. The worst-case scenario is that Trump wins both Florida and North Carolina. Those are both states that are likely to be called on election night itself, because of the way they count votes and because the polls close early. And of course it’s entirely plausible that Trump could win both. And it’ll be hard to watch, no doubt.

But still, if he does: Do. Not. Panic. Everybody I know is in total panic mode. I am myself part of the time. It’s understandable and natural. But—chill. Joe Biden’s ahead. In some polls, way ahead. He has six or seven paths to 270 electoral votes. Donald Trump has one, or maybe two. I’m not predicting anything here. But I’m saying: Be confident, and be strong. It’s important, and it’s going to be even more important starting Tuesday night. That goes for you, and for me—and most of all that goes for the Biden campaign.