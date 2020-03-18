Utah Rocked by Biggest Earthquake in Nearly Three Decades

Utah was struck by its largest earthquake since 1992 early Wednesday morning, the state’s emergency-management agency confirmed.

A 5.7-magnitude quake hit just outside Salt Lake City shortly after 7 a.m. local time, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor was immediately followed by more than a dozen smaller aftershocks.

Utah Emergency Management warned residents that aftershocks will continue throughout the day and urged people to remove items from shelves that could fall and cause injuries, and to strap furniture to walls.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall tweeted: “I know the last thing we need right now is an earthquake, but here we are, and it sounds like aftershocks are likely. The city is assessing the situation now and I’ll circle back with an update when I have it. Be safe.”

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert urged people to remain indoors while the extent of the damage is assessed and added: “We had a 5.7 earthquake out of Magna this morning—felt across much of the state. Follow proper safety measures in the event of any additional aftershocks or quakes.”

Local newspaper Deseret News reported that there was no immediate evidence of widespread casualties or building damage, but residents across Salt Lake County said they felt their homes shake violently.

Azur Timmerman, from West Valley City near the estimated epicenter of the earthquake, told the newspaper: “The first one was insane... The shaking didn’t stop for maybe 45 seconds... We thought, ‘Is this an earthquake and is the world ending?’... Things were falling off the walls... Our family photos and porcelain statues on shelves all got knocked off the walls and broke on the tile floor.”

There are also reports of mass power outages across the city. Utilities company Rocky Mountain Power reported that there were as many as 32,000 customers without power.

Trains in and out of the city have reportedly been stopped until power is restored and transit authorities can inspect lines for damage.