Bill Barr Bullied Me Because I Backed Civil Rights

When William Barr was nominated by George Bush Sr. to be attorney general in 1991, I got a jolt of post-traumatic stress. The announcement flashed me back to personal victimization by Barr that I had not thought of for 25 years. “Could it be,” I wondered, “that the sociopath from my childhood is really about to become the highest legal official in the land?”

This ominous prospect compelled me to publicly share my experiences of being bullied by Barr. I wrote an account of being intimidated by Barr when he was two years ahead of me in both middle and high school (1963-1967) at Horace Mann in New York, and in college (1969-71) at Columbia University, where his violent behavior escalated.

I submitted these recollections to the Florida Flambeau, a small Tallahassee daily newspaper that mostly serves the Florida State University community. I secretly hoped Barr would never see it and was fairly confident he would not. In the Flambeau piece I outed Barr as a racist and a bully in high school.