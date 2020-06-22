Bill Barr Has Pie on His Face, and One More Trick Up His Sleeve With John Durham’s October Surprise

Bill Barr reminded us of something important this weekend: Evil people can fuck shit up, too. We usually ascribe matchless brilliance to the bad guys, hence the phrase “evil genius.” But they’re not geniuses. Hitler, thank heaven, was a terrible general. And Barr is so in thrall to his 16th century world view, so intent on turning the United States of America into a clerical theocracy, that he forgot that we have laws and that he can’t just get away with anything.

Yes, his attempt to replace Geoffrey Berman, the Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney probing and charging Trump’s pals, was unethical, maybe illegal, and obviously scandalous. But it was stupid, too. It backfired on him immediately, and it deserved to. It was great to see that he and Donald Trump couldn’t get away with installing their lackey. Credit the prosecutors who objected, credit the media for its tough coverage (including at the Beast), and don’t forget to credit Jaime Harrison here, too. If he weren’t running a credible and competitive race against Lindsey Graham, there is no way Graham would have said Saturday that he’d permit Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand to block the lackey’s elevation.

A central truism of the Trump era is that nothing sticks because the president or one of his minions does something more shocking than the last shocking thing every three days, so we lose track and don’t remember, but this one will stick. This one, people will remember. Barr still has all the power that an attorney general possesses, but as a figure with any moral authority at all, he’s a dead man. Like all the Torquemadas throughout history, he’s done more damage to himself than his opponents could have dreamed of doing.