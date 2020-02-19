Bill Barr Is Not Quitting—He’s Doing Some Weapons-Grade Gaslighting of America

No matter who sits in the Oval Office or which party controls Congress, the rules of one Washington, D.C., game never change; nothing draws nearly uncritical media coverage like the “crisis of conscience” leak.

The crisis of conscience leak is an old standby; the leader of an embattled agency or their deputies suddenly, shockingly discover that either the president or one of his policies is egregious, shocking, and wrong, wrong, wrongety wrong. Of course, they’re off the record or on background. Of course, the principal is portrayed as the sole man or woman of integrity left in a sea of corrupt, gibbering idiots who would happily sink the nation into a mire of corruption or submerge it into a sea of cleansing nuclear flame.

In most cases, it’s the usual D.C. ass-covering or prepping the battlefield for a departure: “I was the smart one and I felt I had to speak out...off the record, of course.”