Bill Barr Just Set a Time Bomb for President Biden

President Donald Trump falsely labeled Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of him a “witch hunt.” It wasn’t.

If you want to see what a real political witch hunt looks like, just look to lame duck Attorney General slash personal fixer Bill Barr’s appointment this week of a special counsel meant to probe Joe Biden’s administration before it even begins.

While Barr’s order appointing Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham as special counsel is focused on any crimes connected to the opening of the FBI’s investigation into Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, you’re kidding yourself if you think it necessarily stops here. As a reminder, special prosecutor Kenneth Starr was appointed in August 1994 to investigate Clinton’s real estate dealings (“Whitewater”), well over a year before Clinton even met then White House intern Monica Lewinsky and we saw how that worked out.