Bill Clinton Hospitalized With Possible Sepsis: Report

Bill Clinton has been hospitalized in Irvine, California with possible sepsis, CNN reports.

According to a spokesperson, he was admitted to UC Irvine hospital’s intensive care unit with a non-COVID-19 related infection Tuesday.

The former president’s doctors, Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack, said in a statement: “He was admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administer IV antibiotics and fluids. He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring.” The doctors said his white blood cell count was trending down, a good sign.

“We hope to have him home soon,” they wrote.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta reported on CNN, “What they think is going on with the former president now is a blood infection, sometimes known as sepsis... What the doctors have said is that he did have an episode.”

Clinton had reportedly felt ill throughout the day. The spokesperson described the former president, age 75, as responding well to antibiotics, “on the mend,” and in good spirits.

Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had traveled to California for an event benefiting their foundation.

Clinton underwent operations in 2004 and 2010 to repair his heart and insert a stent. The current infection does not appear to be related to his cardiac health, according to CNN.

This is a developing story and will be updated.