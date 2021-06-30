Bill Cosby to Walk From Prison After Conviction Is Tossed

Bill Cosby will walk out of prison a free man after the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court ruled Wednesday to vacate his 2018 conviction and sentence for sexual assault.

Cosby has been at a state prison outside of Philadelphia, branded by the court as a “sexually violent predator.” He was denied parole last year for refusing to participate in a jailhouse treatment program for sex offenders.

A source told the “Today Show’s” Craig Melvin that Cosby “will be out of prison in hours.”

The voiding of Cosby’s sentence stems from contradictory decisions made by successive district attorneys working on the case.

Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor initially declined to prosecute Cosby in 2005 because he felt that victim Andrea Constand’s testimony was unreliable and there was not enough corroborating evidence to prove criminality beyond reasonable doubt.

His public refusal to prosecute Cosby paved the way for Constand to sue the TV star in civil court, forcing Cosby to give testimony, under penalty of perjury, that was not protected by the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Castor’s successors, however, “did not feel bound by his decision” not to prosecute, and subsequently used that testimony to prosecute Cosby criminally.

“The fruits of Cosby’s reliance upon D.A. Castor’s decisions—Cosby’s sworn inculpatory testimony—were then used by D.A. Castor’s successors against Cosby at Cosby’s criminal trial,” the judges wrote in Wednesday’s ruling.

“When an unconditional charging decision is made publicly and with the intent to induce action and reliance by the defendant, and when the defendant does so to his detriment (and in some instances upon the advice of counsel), denying the defendant the benefit of that decision is an affront to fundamental fairness, particularly when it results in a criminal prosecution that was foregone for more than a decade. No mere changing of the guard strips that circumstance of its inequity.”

Last summer, Cosby filed an appeal saying it was “fundamentally unfair” for his deposition from Constand’s civil lawsuit to be used as evidence at his trial because a prosecutor had told him he would not be charged.

“There is only one remedy that can completely restore Cosby to the status quo ante,” the court’s decision states. “He must be discharged, and any future prosecution on these particular charges must be barred. We do not dispute that this remedy is both severe and rare. But it is warranted here, indeed compelled.”

This story will be updated