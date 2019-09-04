Fashion Week Isn’t the Same Without Bill Cunningham, But This Gorgeous Coffee Table Book May Help

The nuances of street photography, especially during Fashion Week, are demonstrated at their best through Bill Cunningham’s legacy. The blue-cloaked mastermind behind some of the best fashion photography is getting the full coffee table book treatment with the launch of Bill Cunningham: On the Street: Five Decades of Iconic Photography.

On the Street features photos that span his almost-40-year career at The New York Times, some that have never been seen before. There are essays from famed NYT fashion critic Cathy Horyn, ruthless Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and many more. The photographs featured cover groundbreaking events like the 1980s transit strike, 9/11, and Inauguration Day 2009. Bill Cunnigham’s impressive vision into the casual nature of street photography completely changed and uplifted the fashion world. His style was uniquely New York, straight to the point and unfiltered. Get a piece of his legacy in the form of this hardcover book that you’ll want to flip through any time you need inspiration, sartorially or otherwise. | Get it on Amazon >

