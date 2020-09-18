De Blasio Botches His Own Ego-Stroking School Reopening

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York has further proven that ego can make even the most strident progressive as blind as President Trump is to his own absurdity.

On Thursday, just three days before in-person classes were due to begin, the mayor announced a second last-minute delay in the opening of America’s biggest school system. He again cited manifest realities that he had been denying for weeks. He again offered no apology to the families as he went de Bonkers.

“I think our parents—and I was one for a long time in our public schools—they’re a lot more pragmatic than you might imagine,” he said at a press conference. “[They] are overwhelmingly working-class people and lower-income people... They are people who understand the realities of life and they’re not shocked when something this difficult has to be adjusted from time to time.”