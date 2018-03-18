Bill Hader’s Stefon Returns to SNL With St. Patrick’s Day Tips

It was inevitable that Bill Hader hosting Saturday Night Live this week would bring the return of his most iconic character. And Stefon did not disappoint.

Weekend Update’s “city correspondent” joined anchor Colin Jost for yet another round of inappropriate recommendations for New York tourists, including what to do on St. Patrick’s Day.

After referring to Jost and Michael Che as La La Land and Moonlight, respectively, Stefon said, “If you’re Irish, or just white and violent, I have the St. Paddy’s place for you. New York’s hottest Irish club is ‘Off to Church, Mother!’ Located in the clogged heart of the Bronx at the corner of 3,000th street and Garry Marshall Memorial Drive, this gang-ridden skateboard park was the ceremony spot for Verne Troyer’s 2004 wedding.”

“This place has everything: Peeps, TED Talks, Roman J. Israel, Esq.,” he continued, “and be sure to hit the dance floor and do a jig with Ireland’s hottest Farrah-cauns—leprechauns that look like Farrah Fawcett. But also, yes, Minister Farrakhan will be there.”

When Jost warned Stefon to keep his recommendations a little more family-friendly, he responded, “Please, call me by your name.”

Before he left, Stefon was joined briefly by his attorney “and conceptual piss artist,” played by John Mulaney. The former SNL writer and stand-up comedian was notorious during his time at the show for slipping lines into the cue cards that Hader hadn’t seen, causing him to crack up and cover his face with his hands, a gesture that became the character’s signature move. He whispered something in Hader’s ear that made him break once more and then left the stage.

“On that note, let’s take a closer look at political correctness,” Stefon said in a nod to his “husband” Seth Meyers’ show. “Seth and I are versatile. Some nights I do it and he’s under the desk.”