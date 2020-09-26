On Friday night, Bill Maher took a victory lap.

For years, the Real Time host has predicted that Donald Trump would refuse to step down from the presidency should he lose re-election—and this past week, Trump publicly announced that he would not commit to a peaceful transition of power should he lose.

“This week, the president fuckin’ flat-out said it—what I’ve been saying he’s going to say forever: he’s not leaving,” explained Maher during his monologue. “The law-and-order president refused to commit to the peaceful transference of power should he lose. I mean, even banana republics are like, this is bananas. If you’re the president, the only acceptable answer to, Will you submit to the peaceful transference of power? is Yes. Not we’re looking at it strongly. Not we’ll see what happens. Are these fuckin’ people insane? This guy will do anything to steal an election.”

He added, “Nothing says ‘democracy’ like a president who’s a squatter.”

Then the HBO host went after Amy Coney Barrett, who Trump selected Friday night as his pick to replace the late, legendary Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

Barrett is a Scalia acolyte who harbors anti-gay and anti-reproductive rights views, leading many on the left to believe that reproductive choice and gay marriage may be in jeopardy.

Furthermore, Barrett is a member of the fringe Charismatic Christian group People of Praise, which believes that women must play second fiddle to men and that the highest station women can achieve is that of a community leader providing counsel on women’s activities. Until rather recently, these women were called “handmaidens,” leading some to compare the scenario to The Handmaid’s Tale (an exaggeration, to be sure).

“Apparently, the pick is going to be Amy Coney—we’re going to be saying the name a lot, because she’s a fuckin’ nut, religion, I was right about that one too!—Amy Coney Barrett,” said Maher. “ Catholic. Really Catholic. I mean, really, really Catholic—like speaking in tongues. She doesn’t believe in condoms, which she has in common with Trump, because he doesn’t either. We learned that from Stormy Daniels.”