On Friday night, the news broke: Ruth Bader Ginsburg had passed away at the age of 87.

The Brooklyn native, who’d served on the Supreme Court from 1993 until her death, was a trailblazing woman who, as perhaps the most liberal voice on the bench, fought vigilantly against gender discrimination and for reproductive rights.

And Bill Maher, the host of HBO’s Real Time, was broadcasting his late-night show live when he heard the news.

“I have a minute and a half left. I see—they just put it on the prompter here—Ruth Bader Ginsburg just died,” announced Maher.

The comedian explained how we are just 46 days out from the election—much closer than when Justice Antonin Scalia, a good friend of the late RBG’s, passed away.

“This is right before the election. And who is going to be the next Supreme Court Justice? Scott Baio?” joked Maher, adding, “That is very sad news. First of all, before we go on to the political part of it, she was just awesome. I mean, you know, I’ve said it before on this show: power begets power. This is why you can’t let a guy like Trump become president—this is not just about the presidency.”

Then, he introduced his main guest, the legendary actress and liberal activist Jane Fonda, onto the program.

“I’m still reeling, Bill,” offered Fonda, clearly shaken. “I just heard Ruth Bader Ginsburg died. We have to be as tough as Mitch McConnell and not do one freaking thing until the election is over. We have to rise up and not allow them to do it. If Mitch McConnell can do it, lets grow some balls and ovaries. Oh my god.”

According to multiple news reports, Ginsburg’s dying wish was that her replacement not be chosen until the next president assumed office.

Although late Friday night, Mitch McConnell and other Senate Republicans appeared to be salivating over who they’d choose to replace her.