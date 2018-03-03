Bill Maher Dances on Hope Hicks’ White House Grave

Hope Hicks, the former teen-lit cover model turned Ivanka Trump fashion publicist turned Trump White House communications director, is out.

After testifying to the House Intelligence Committee that she sometimes tells “white lies” for President Trump, a confession that reportedly led to her being “berated” by him, Hicks resigned this week—a decision she alleges was months in the making. And thus Trump lost his most loyal soldier; someone who’s been working for the Trump family for the majority of her professional life, and who’d elevated herself to presidential gatekeeper by virtue of sticking around.

“Hope Hicks. This was Trump’s work wife, his emotional-companion animal, whatever she did there, and [her departure] has really thrown him off because she was one of the few people he could work with,” said Bill Maher.

The Real Time host dedicated the lion’s share of his monologue Friday night to Hicks’ so-called resignation.

“It’s very ironic, because he was very dependent on Hope Hicks and his whole presidency is about giving hicks hope,” said Maher, throwing a tasteless jab. “But listen, she is twenty-nine years old [and] the communications director for the President of the United States…of America. A communications director, by the way, that no one in America has ever heard speak! In Fire and Fury, [Michael Wolff] says her main job in the campaign was steaming Trump’s husky-boy Saks’ suit while it was on him. She would sit in a chair in front of him and blow-dry his crotch.”

Maher is a bit off here—the suit-steaming claim comes from Let Trump Be Trump, a book by Hicks’ ex-boyfriend, Corey Lewandowski, whose recollections should be taken with the largest grain of salt. Hicks dated Lewandowski during the campaign while he was still married.

“ When we landed, it was Hope’s job to steam him. ‘Get the machine!’ he’d yell,” Lewandowski wrote. “And Hope would take out the steamer and start steaming Mr. Trump’s suit, while he was wearing it! She’d steam the jacket first and then sit in a chair in front of him and steam his pants.”

In Michael Wolff’s bestseller Fire and Fury, Hicks is portrayed as obsessed with “accommodating” Trump, and is said to play the role of Trump’s “real daughter.”

“Also on her resume, she used to date Corey Lewandowski, who was Trump’s campaign manager and married at the time, and then she dated Rob Porter, who had to leave the White House earlier in the month in a wife-beating scandal. You know, I’m not that familiar with soap operas, but I think in the next episode Trump gets amnesia and Mike Pence reveals he’s a woman. I think that’s what happens,” joked Maher.

He added: “Anyway, she’s gone—off to ‘pursue’ other opportunities. Yes, she feels she could be much more effective steaming the pants of creepy old men in the private sector. So now, the prettiest deaf mute in the West Wing is Jared [Kushner].”