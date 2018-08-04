Bill Maher Exposes the Insanity of QAnon: Trump Used to ‘Walk in on Miss Teen USA Pageants’

“I can always tell when it’s time to come back from a vacation because the state is on fire,” cracked Bill Maher.

After a month-long break, the political satirist returned to his HBO show Real Time and caught up his viewers on just some of the things they may have missed—including what the comedian branded Trump’s “hillbilly-Nuremberg rallies” in Tampa, Florida, and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

“He calls the media the ‘enemy of the people’—except of course for Fox News. They’re so far up his ass they’re the enema of the people,” said Maher, adding, “We live in a country now where reporting reality gets attacked because it threatens the fantasy world created by the cult leader.”

But perhaps even more disturbing than Trump’s continued attacks on the press were the gaggle of QAnon Trump supporters that popped up at his rallies this past week, with many brandishing homemade signs and/or sporting custom T-shirts.

“This is a big movement on the right. See, we don’t hear about these things because we’re not crazy,” Maher explained. “Q is a person—a member of the ‘deep state,’ way high up in the ‘deep state’—but now he’s turning on them, and he’s revealing that the world is run by a giant pedophile ring. Really. Every president since Reagan has been part of it… you know who’s a pedophile? Tom Hanks. Steven Spielberg. And who’s gonna stop this? Trump. Because who’s more qualified to stop pedophilia than the creep who used to walk in on Miss Teen USA pageants?”

Maher was of course referring to a BuzzFeed report from October 2016 wherein five former Miss Teen USA contestants came forward to allege that Trump would barge in on the girls while they were changing—including “some as young as 15.”

“I remember putting on my dress really quick because I was like, ‘Oh my god, there’s a man in here,’” Mariah Billado, former Miss Vermont Teen USA, told BuzzFeed.

If that weren’t enough, The Daily Show previously dug up footage of Trump from a 1994 episode of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous that showed the real-estate mogul discussing his 1-year-old baby Tiffany.

“Well, I think that she’s got a lot of Marla. She’s a really beautiful baby—she’s got Marla’s legs,” said Trump. Then, making a hand gesture to indicate large breasts, he added, “We don’t know whether or not she’s got this part yet, but time will tell.”

Oh, and there’s also Trump’s curious friendship with sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.

“He wasn’t being a creep, he was looking for pedophiles!” Maher joked of Trump’s creepy Miss Teen USA pop-ins. “He’s the Serpico of child molesters! Trump loved those girls like they were his own daughter.”