Bill Maher Is Hoping for a Crippling ‘Recession’ to Get Rid of Trump

“Right on schedule, the turd showed up in the punch bowl.” That’s how Bill Maher described President Trump’s G7 arrival on Friday night’s Real Time, an event preceded by Twitter skirmishes with two of our closest allies: Canada and France.

According to reports, Trump blew off a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and lobbied for Russia to be readmitted to the G7, causing a further rift between the U.S. and its most trusted allies.

“I don’t know why he wants Russia there,” offered Maher. “It came out this week that he talks to Putin—Putin said in an interview he talks to him regularly. Why is the president of the United States talking to the man who ratfucked our election, and who plans on doing it again?”

“As for North Korea, he bragged yesterday that he didn’t prepare” for his June 12th summit with Kim Jong Un in Singapore, said Maher, adding, “Didn’t prepare! Of course, when has he ever prepared for anything? This guy didn’t bring a condom to fuck a porn star.”

And then there was this bizarre—yet all too predictable—tweet on June 4:

“I don’t know, why even bring it up if you’ve done nothing wrong?” Maher exclaimed.

It’s Trump’s flagrant disregard for the rule of law—that he said he could pardon himself, and that his own lawyer claimed the president could have shot former FBI Director James Comey and still wouldn’t be indicted for it—that seemed to really rile up Maher (in addition to those PC liberals, naturally).

“I don’t know if we’re a western democracy anymore,” claimed Maher. “One of their big issues [at G7] is democracy. It’s in trouble, and Russia is meddling in all of them. These are issues he doesn’t care about or is actively working against.”

“He wants to be king,” the comedian continued. “I keep saying: slow-moving coup. I’ve been saying it since before the election. Macron tweeted ‘nobody is forever’ about Trump yesterday. That was his burn. I’m sorry, but dictators are.”

Then Maher floated a truly outrageous solution to the Trump problem: an economic recession.

“I feel like the bottom has to fall out at some point—and by the way, I’m hoping for it, because I think one way you get rid of Trump is a crashing economy,” argued Maher. “So please, bring on the recession. Sorry if that hurts people, but it’s either root for a recession or you lose your democracy.”

The Great Recession (2007-2012) resulted in the loss of tens of millions of jobs and political turmoil worldwide—not to mention increased blood pressure due to stress. It ruined countless lives. As bad as Trump is, and as cruel as his immigration policies are, let’s not hope for a repeat.