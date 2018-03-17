Bill Maher Cruelly Mocks Donald Trump Jr. Over His Divorce

It’s been another very chaotic week in the Trump administration—perhaps spurred by the revelation that special prosecutor Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization, requesting documents from the president’s businesses in his ongoing Russia probe. Trump had previously stated that this would be a “red line” Mueller should not cross.

“I think this has made the president crazier than ever,” exclaimed Bill Maher. “I mean, the shakeups at the Trump White House & Casino have just gone into overdrive.”

The Real Time host’s monologue on Friday tackled all the shakeups—past and pending—in the Trump administration, from the firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (via tweet) to the departure of chief economic adviser Gary Cohn.

“Rex [Tillerson] was replaced at State by the CIA director Mike Pompeo, and the new top deputy at State is Heather Nauert, who used to be on Fox & Friends, and Gary Cohn, who got shit-canned last week as the chief economic adviser is being replaced by Larry Kudlow, who Trump watches on CNBC. You see the pattern here? Next week, he’s replacing Jeff Sessions with Matlock. It’s just who he sees on TV!” said Maher.

“And that’s not all!” he continued. “The people who remain, they just switch the jobs. The CIA director is replacing the secretary of state, and it looks like the energy secretary is going to be replacing the VA secretary, and he wants the EPA head to be replacing the attorney general, and Ivanka is replacing Melania. But other than that, there’s no turnover! Trump, he’s not running a government, he’s running a temp agency!”

Maher characterized the head-spinning turnover rate as “not normal” (obviously), before taking aim at the president’s son, Donald Trump, Jr.

This week, Donald Trump, Jr.’s wife Vanessa filed for divorce. Even though Don Jr. is, by most accounts, an idiot—he’s pushed numerous far-right conspiracy theories on social media, including ‘liking’ bogus ones related to the Parkland school shooting survivors, and once claimed that women who can’t handle sexual harassment “don’t belong in the work force”—the couple has five children, so it’s an unfortunate situation for them.

Perhaps that’s why all the other late-night hosts this week steered clear of the Don Jr. divorce news—except Maher, that is.

“Even Trump wives are starting to leave,” he said. “Don Jr.’s wife, did you see this? Yes, Donny Fuckface, his wife filed for divorce. She’s citing ‘irreconcilable douchiness.’ Says she wants to see other creeps. No, but it’s sad. We don’t know why they broke up—you never really know with a couple. But I’m gonna go with Hope Hicks! I’m just kidding.”

The crowd, understandably, groaned.