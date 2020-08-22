On Friday night, one week after his network-mate John Oliver dove into the paint thinner-huffing absurdity of QAnon, a conspiracy theory positing that a secret agent named Q is dropping knowledge online about how Trump is waging a covert war on a cabal of elite Hollywood and Democratic Satan-worshipping, baby-eating, child sex-trafficking pedophiles that extract the fear of children for a drug they’re fiendishly addicted to called Adrenochrome (or the plot of the Pixar movie Monsters, Inc.), Bill Maher joined in on the insanity.

“Now that Republicans have begun welcoming QAnon into the political mainstream, it’s time Americans learn what it is,” the Real Time host explained. “QAnon is a growing movement within the Republican Party that believes the world is being run behind the scenes by a small group of elitist liberals and Hollywood celebrities who are both Satan-worshippers and pedophiles who eat babies and wear red shoes to signal their membership in this group. A group that includes Hillary Clinton, Tom Hanks, Ellen DeGeneres, the pope, and every president since Reagan.”

The reason the HBO comic dove into this weirdness is because the Republican Party all but elected their first QAnon candidate to Congress in Marjorie Taylor Greene, a racist conspiracy theorist representing Georgia’s heavily red 14th congressional district. To make matters worse, President Trump not only cheered on her primary win but embraced the QAnon crowd, calling them people who “love our country.”

“That’s why it makes sense within QAnon that Trump, who most Americans see as a sex creep who walks in on half-dressed beauty-pageant contestants and tells underage girls he’ll be dating them in ten years, actually is the Christian savior who will destroy these sex fiends,” Maher said, leaving out that Trump was also good friends with the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

He then added: “It is also why it makes perfect sense that I, libertine, atheist, pot-smoking, Trump-hating Bill Maher, am Q. I am.”

“And true Q followers know it’s the truth, because it makes the least sense. Think, people! That’s all I’m saying! Take what you thought, flip it, and then assume the opposite of the opposite of what you know is not true, and then and only then are you thinking like a true QAnon.”

Taylor Greene, sadly, is not alone. There are 71 Republican candidates running for office this year who have espoused QAnon beliefs, and Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn—along with his family—filmed themselves taking the QAnon “oath” and posted the video online.

So, Maher left the Q crowd with some voting advice: “If you do somehow get to the polls my fellow QAnoners, of course go with pride and pull the lever for the one man that will Make America Great Again: Kanye West.”