Bill Maher Is Done Defending Fox News’ Laura Ingraham After Racist Rant: She’s ‘Not a Good Person’

Back in April, Fox News host Laura Ingraham found an unlikely ally in Bill Maher.

The Real Time host, who is no fan of Fox News, defended Ingraham when Parkland student David Hogg, who is a teen school shooting survivor, called for advertisers to boycott her program after she’d mocked him for not getting into his first-choice colleges.

“I want to defend Laura Ingraham,” said Maher. “I know it sounds ridiculous, but it has to do with the Parkland kids and guns and free speech... Again, he is in the arena, and then he calls for a boycott of her sponsors. Really? Is that American? He complains about bullying? That’s bullying! I have been the victim of a boycott… I’ve lost a job as a result. It is wrong. You shouldn’t do this by team, you should do it by principle.”

Well, it looks like Maher is no longer taking Ingraham’s side.

During Friday night’s edition of Real Time, Maher threw to Ingraham’s controversial rant against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the browning of America. “In some parts of the country, it does seem like the America we know and love doesn’t exist anymore. Massive demographic changes have been foisted upon the American people—and they’re changes that none of us ever voted for and most of us don’t like,” said Ingraham.

As The Daily Beast reported, Ingraham’s rant was so racist it was endorsed by former KKK grand wizard David Duke. (Ingraham, for her part, claimed that it had “nothing to do with race,” which, dream on.)

“So… is the dog whistle dead? We’re just saying it outright now?” Maher reacted to Ingraham’s racist spiel.

Maher went on to say that Ingraham “is not a good person,” and shot down one his panelists who suggested that this white nationalist mindset had to do with “economics.”

“I don’t think it is an economic argument. I really don’t,” argued Maher. “Last week, I did a whole thing about how the Russia issue for Republicans—about how they’re so willing to throw in with Russia—it’s really racial, because Russia is one of the last countries in the world to say, ‘We’re white and we’re proud and we’re staying that way.’ I think ‘economic’ is the fig leaf. I think they look at TV and say, ‘Why is Telemundo on my TV? Why is Crazy Rich Asians on my TV?’”