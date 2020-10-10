Bill Maher Slams Trump for ‘Killing Other People’ With COVID

On Friday night, Bill Maher kicked off the latest edition of his HBO show Real Time by addressing how President Trump got COVID-19—after doing pretty much everything in his power to get it.

“I’m telling you, this getting COVID thing, not good for him,” said Maher. “The way he handled it, I think the final blow is that, you know what, we’ve seen that he gets treatment we would never get. He’s out after everything bragging, ‘Oh, I beat it.’ Yeah—with a team of doctors and experimental drugs. When Trump gets sick he goes to Walter Reed. The average American goes to Duane Reade.”

And it’s not just Trump—a comical number of people in Trump’s orbit have contracted COVID-19 so far, including GOP senators, aides, staffers, Kellyanne Conway, Hope Hicks, Melania Trump, Chris Christie, and potentially others. “

“He’s literally infected others,” said Maher. “This fuckin’ country is so fuckin’ dense that they only could get it through their head that he’s a bad guy when he personally is killing other people. USA Today says he and his entourage has infected or exposed at least 6,000 people in five states—beating the old record set by Motley Crue.”

And the final tally, according to Maher: “So far now we’re keeping count: 34 people have been infected in the White House. When the helicopter lands on the lawn now they’re playing the theme from M.A.S.H.”