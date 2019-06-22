Bill Maher: Trump Had to Do the ‘Reality Show Bullsh*t’ With Iran Strike Decision

Kicking off the 500th broadcast of his long-running HBO series Real Time on Friday night, Bill Maher likened President Trump’s time in office to a gay porno flick while poking fun at the president’s handling of the called-off military strike against Iran.

Basking in the applause from the audience for reaching the landmark episode, the comedian joked that there is one simple secret to his program’s longevity: The “country’s fucked up.”

“They asked if I wanted a balloon drop, and I said yes, if it is filled with heroin,” Maher snarked.

After taking credit for the increased legalization of marijuana and the decline of religion in America, Maher turned to the growing crisis in the Middle East.

“Tensions, of course, with Iran have been rising—predictably— since the Iran Nuclear Deal was scuttled,” the comic noted. “But Iran announced this week they are going back to enriching uranium, and Trump was furious: ‘How dare they renege on the deal that we pulled out of?’”

Maher brought up Iran downing an unmanned American drone, pointing out that this nearly led to a retaliatory military strike until the president abruptly canceled the attack at the last minute.

“Trump said this morning that the attack— the attack against Iran was completely ready to go,” the Real Time host said. “Of course, he can't just bomb Iran or not bomb Iran, he has to fucking do the reality show bullshit.”

Impersonating the former Apprentice star, Maher added: “Will I bomb Iran or will I call the bombers back at the last minute? We’ll find out. So stay tuned!”

Highlighting Trump’s Friday morning tweets in which the president claimed he called off the strike with 10 minutes left after finding out about the possible death toll, Maher focused on Trump’s use of the phrase “cocked and loaded.”

“It's not a thing,” Maher explained. “It's ‘locked and loaded.’ ‘Cocked and Loaded’ is the name of a gay porn movie.”

Revealing the cover of an actual adult film, the former Politically Incorrect host pointed out that the subtitle of the film was “A Gang Bang Daddy Fuck.”

“Which is a pretty good summary of the last two and a half years,” Maher said to laughter. “It is a gang bang daddy fuck. I think if a Martian came down and said, ‘What is it like living under Trump?’ I would say ‘A gang bang daddy fuck.’”

Maher then implored his viewers to use the hashtag #gangbangdaddyfuck in an effort to get the Twitter-obsessed president to “tweet it out.”