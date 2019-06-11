Bill Maher: Trump’s Right—He’s Winning, and ‘I’m Sick of Winning’

Remember when Donald Trump said on the campaign trail in 2016 that he was going to do so much winning that the American people were going to get sick of all the winning? Well, it appears that Bill Maher agrees with him.

Appearing on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time on Monday night, the Real Time host spoke at length about his belief that Democrats are always losing the narrative to Republicans and that it has only gotten worse in the Trump era.

“A lot of times, he’s just owning the libs,” the comedian told CNN host Chris Cuomo. “That’s what Republicans do in this era. More than any policy, they want to make liberals cry.”

After saying the Republican base hasn’t caught on to Trump’s bait-and-switch in cutting taxes for billionaires while claiming he’s “for the little guy,” Maher said Republicans are able to get away with driving up deficits while Democrats are told they “can’t spend any money because we have a debt that’s going to saddle our grandchildren.”

Wondering aloud how the Republican Party wins the narrative on being the party of national defense, the veteran funnyman claimed that “Trump is a guy that literally takes sides with countries that are not us,” citing instances of the president siding with the leaders of Russia and North Korea over his own intelligence chiefs.

This prompted Cuomo to ask Maher why Trump’s performance at the Helsinki summit wasn’t enough to change the views of so-called patriotic Republican voters.

“Because it’s a cult,” Maher responded, adding that Republicans have “patriotic immunity” whereas President Obama got slammed for saluting with a coffee cup in his hand.

“Do you think he’s winning?” Cuomo asked.

“Yes,” the HBO star replied. “And I’m sick of winning. He’s right. I’m sick of winning. He is winning.”

Maher went on to acknowledge that recent polls still don’t show Trump doing that well despite a good economy, adding that while unemployment is low, the economy is not “great for a lot of people.”

“They never seem to catch on to this bait-and-switch about, you vote for this guy who is going to be the little man’s champion and he gives all the money to the rich people,” he continued. “You have this idea that your path to the American Dream is blocked by immigrants and single mothers on food stamps.”