Billie Razors Are My Ride or Die Shower Essential

I’m embarrassed to admit that I used to avoid buying new razors at the drugstore, simply because they were too expensive. I would opt for the cheaper, short-term razors to save some of my hard-earned cash and my shave was…fine. I kept seeing social media ads for Billie razors and thought that a $10 starter kit, as well as $10 refill blades, was simply a deal too good to be true. There had to be a catch, right? Well, after being a subscriber for two years and counting, I’m here to tell you there is no catch. Just cute, affordable razors that get delivered to your door.

Billie’s setup couldn’t be simpler, and if you’re trying it out for the first time, the $10 starter kit has everything you need for a perfect shave. The kit includes two razors, a handle, and a holder, and my personal favorite part is picking the color of your razor handle (there are 6 shades that range from bright pink to muted blue. Cute!) You can set up how quickly your blade refills will be shipped to you, depending on how often you shave—and don’t worry if you’re unsure or know you shave more or less often at a different time of year, it’s easy to change the frequency once you get going. Once your razor arrives, you don’t have to think about refills again—they’ll automatically be shipped to your door.

When I first started out, I was ready to cancel the subscription if the blades weren’t all they were cracked up to be, but the shave that my Billie razor delivers is great. Plus, it gets extra credit points because it looks adorable in my shower too (I have a light pink handle and it sits so nicely in the holder that attaches to the wall.) I love not having to think about buying new razors when I’m out running errands, and my legs and underarms are literally always smooth. I’m so glad I took a chance on Billie—I’m a customer for life.

