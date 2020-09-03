Billionaire Boys Club Is Spreading COVID in Italy

VENICE—During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy, the island of Sardinia largely escaped any serious outbreaks. The tourist season was over and the islanders kept to themselves. When the lockdown ended in mid May, local health officials wanted to test everyone who came to the island to keep it COVID-free. That plan was largely shot down by elite mainlanders like Silvio Berlusconi, who wanted to spend the summer at his lavish villa, once best known for bunga bunga parties and the nude former Czech prime minister’s untimely erection caught on a paparazzo’s long-lens camera.

The idea of any restrictions to enter Sardinia was also scoffed at by playboy Flavio Briatore, the former manager of the Renault Formula 1 team who chaired the Queen Park Rangers Football Club. His aptly named boys’ club, Billionaire, would have faced an uncertain future without the mainland glitterati coming to the island to party.

And so, Sardinia opened its doors. By August, it was Italy’s biggest COVID-19 hotspot and by September both Briatore and Berlusconi had tested positive for coronavirus.