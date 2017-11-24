Billy Baldwin Fires Back at Donald Trump Jr., Accuses His Father of Sexual Harassment

On Wednesday night, Donald Trump Jr., the son of the president whose likes include hair gel, Drakkar Noir, flirting with WikiLeaks, the alt-right, and greeting his besuited bros with “Wassup?!”, sent a tweet out to his 2.2 million Twitter followers linking to a Huffington Post piece about two more women accusing Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) of groping. It was accompanied by the message: “Talk amongst yourselves: Two more women accuse Sen Al Franken of inappropriate touching.”

The startling revelation that Don Jr. is a big fan of “Coffee Talk with Linda Richman” notwithstanding, many on Twitter found it wildly hypocritical that the 39-year-old real estate heir, who once famously said women who can’t handle sexual harassment “don’t belong in the work force,” would have the gall to call out the sexual misconduct allegations against Sen. Franken given how his father, President Trump, stands accused of sexual harassment or assault by as many as 16 women.

If that weren’t enough, Donald Trump was also—just eight months after marrying the current first lady, Melania—caught on a hot mic bragging about his ability to sexually assault women at will, saying, “I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing [actress Arianne Zucker]. You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful—I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ‘em by the pussy. You can do anything.”

One of the people on Twitter that took issue with Don Jr. blasting Sen. Franken was the actor Billy Baldwin (Gossip Girl), who ran in similar New York City social circles with the elder Trump in the ‘90s.

“Your Dad is a 5th degree black belt when it comes to sexual impropriety allegations,” Baldwin wrote. “In fact… I once had a party at the Plaza Hotel… your father showed up uninvited & hit on my wife… invited her on his helicopter to Atlantic City. She showed his fat ass the door. #TrumpRussia.”

Baldwin, who is the younger brother of the Trump-parodying Alec, has been married to the singer Chynna Phillips (of Wilson Phillips fame) since 1995.

The New York Daily News spoke to “a man who attended the party” who told the paper that in 1992, Baldwin was hosting an intimate party in his hotel room at the Plaza for his then-girlfriend Phillips’ birthday when Trump, who owned the hotel back then, “came barging in and started saying, ‘Let’s get in my helicopter, let’s blow this party and get out of here.” The man went on to say that Trump then “zeroed in on Phillips” and “looked her up and down.” “He tried to coerce her into getting in his helicopter,” the partygoer claimed. “[Phillips] laughed uncomfortably at the prospect and said thanks but no thanks.”

The source added, “When Trump realized it wasn’t a raging Hollywood party with strippers hanging from the roof, he left with his tail between his legs. He was in the room for maybe 10 minutes.”

Last October, The Daily Beast ran an eye-opening report about Donald Trump’s hard-partying days at the Plaza back in the day.

“[Trump] used to host parties in suites at the Plaza Hotel when he owned it, where young women and girls were introduced to older, richer men,” wrote Michael Gross, with two sources putting “Donald Trump in the room with cocaine, very young women and underage girls, and rich, old men there to…fuck them.”

“The girls were as young as 15,” a witness recalled, and Trump would “go from room to room.”

“It was guys with younger girls, sex, a lot of sex, a lot of cocaine, top-shelf liquor but no smoking. Trump didn’t approve of cigarettes.”