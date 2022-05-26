Save 25% on Camping Gear During BioLite’s Site-wide Memorial Day Sale

With summer just around the corner, beach trips and camping weekends are sure to start filling the calendar. As we begin to make plans for overnight trips in the outdoors, it is vitally important to get the right gear to ensure we don’t literally die. BioLite has a number of quality camping products such as the FirePit+ which allows you to grill food, roast marshmallows or sit in the warmth of the fire without the oppressive smell of smoke due to the open airflow design. Another popular product from BioLite is the AlpenGlow 500 which serves as the ultimate camping lantern equipped with adjustable light colors and a rechargeable USB battery. Right now you can get the FirePit+, AlpenGlow 500 or literally any other product on the BioLite website for 25% off during the company’s Memorial Day sale. The savings will last until the end of Memorial day so if you plan on doing any outdoor activities at all this summer, now is your chance to stock up before the prices go back up.

