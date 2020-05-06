I Found the Perfect Quarantine Shoe

During this time, I have been on a hunt for the perfect quarantine clothing. Up to this point, I feel like I’ve done pretty well so far, but a big area that has eluded me has been shoes. I’ve even gone so far as to wonder if shoes are really necessary with all the time we’ve been spending at home. It turns out that yes, you still need shoes (or at least I do), for things like taking out the trash, walking the dog (and myself), or trips to the grocery store. But, what I couldn’t figure out was a shoe that was perfect for all of these activities, that can be worn indoors or out, and is, more or less, as multi-functional as a pair of house slippers.

And then it hit me. The ideal quarantine shoe is the Arizona Birkenstock. Scouted Editor Jillian loves them so much, she recommends the EVA models as an ideal gift. Our VP of Business Development, Sam, confesses to the controversial styling of Birks with socks. But don’t worry Sam, in my opinion, that’s how they were meant to be worn. It’s no secret that Birkenstocks are the comfiest shoe out there, the cork footbed is massaging, the raised toe bar is ideal for the gripping motion your feet naturally make during each step, and the straps, leather or suede, are adjustable so your feet can remain nice and snug, but never too snug. They are easy to slip on and off, which is an essential because I don’t know about you, but I feel like I’ve been putting on/taking off my shoes more frequently these days.

But what makes them perfect? The simple and often overlooked fact that they are just stylish slippers you can wear outside. Sure, they’re “technically” sandals, but who are we kidding? Birkenstocks are genre-defying.

The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that'll upgrade your life.

