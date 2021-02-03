This Handheld Bissel Vacuum Made My Couch Look (and Smell) Like New

In a twist that no one could’ve predicted: I own multiple vacuums and wouldn’t have it any other way. My Dyson is my tried and true. It will stay with me to clean my home until it can no longer stomach another morsel of mess. My Roomba is my workhorse, cleaning every inch of my floor, letting me know I forgot to pick up that one dog toy, and emptying itself in a cacophonous symphony once it’s done. That being said, there are places that these vacuums don’t go, and that’s where the Bissell Spot Clean Professional Portable Carpet Cleaner comes to the rescue.

Bissell Spot Clean Professional Portable Carpet Cleaner Buy at Amazon $ 160 Free Returns

As a lifelong pet owner, I’ve always known of the dangers of letting your pet on your furniture. Stains, spills, and smells happen much quicker when you add an animal to the mix. My couch had seen some better days, so I decided to do something about it. The Bissel is incredibly easy to set up and get going. Once you’ve added the cleaning concentrate and the relative amount of hot water to the reservoir, you pull the trigger on the handheld tool and it soaks the fabric below. Once you’ve thoroughly doused your fabric and scrubbed with the attached brush head, you go to town with the vacuum. I pressed firmly into the couch cushions and watched as it sucked up dirty water and debris that was nestled deep into the fabric. The sound it makes as it slurps up a cocktail of pet hair, soy sauce, smushed dog treats, and other undesirable detritus, is one of the most satisfying things I’ve heard in months. After the noise starts to muffle (meaning most of the water has been sucked up), you can hang whatever it is you just cleaned to dry. My cushions took a couple of hours to fully dry out, but fear not, I did them one at a time so I still had a place to sit.

It’s fairly easy to clean, as you just dump out the used, murky water. I won’t lie, it’s a bit of a workout to actually use, but it made my couch look brand new after one use and I never do arm exercises anyway. It’s the kind of thing you only need to do once a month and trust me, seeing the water container start to fill with gray-brown water makes the whole process worth it.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more tech deals from Best Buy and Newegg. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.