Attention Pet Parents: My Fiancé and I Have 11 Pets—This Wet/Dry Vacuum Is a Godsend

Now before you make any judgments, I did not adopt 11 rescues all on my own—in fact, I kind of inherited them when I got engaged to my fiancé last year. To be fair, while I own a rescue kitty that's lived with me in my tiny studio apartment since 2020, when my fiance and I decided we wanted to get married, I knew that my partner came with five cats and five dogs. To be fair, three of the five dogs live outside in a very large backyard at his home in Texas, so while it may sound like we're living in a zoo, it doesn't feel that way.

With that being said, the house is constantly filled to the brim with pet hair, litter sprinklings strewn about the house, and dust—so. much. dust. Both Spencer and I suffer from allergy-induced asthma, so while keeping a clean home with so many animals running around is a challenge, it's an absolute necessity if we want to, you know, breathe.

Fortunately for my future husband, he inherited not only me and my adorable cat, Spencer, but also access to tons of product samples thanks to my job as an editor. While he's enjoyed getting to test some new men's grooming products, the most impressive package we've gotten so far is the top-rated Bissell CrossWave® X7 Cordless Pet Pro Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac. In fact, after it arrived, he told me the multi-purpose cleaner had been on his wish list for quite some time and that he loved to support Bissell because of the brand's BISSELL Pet Foundation,® which "supports animal welfare organizations and provides resources to underserved communities."

Bissell CrossWave® X7 Cordless Pet Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac Down from $515 I'm also not the only pet parent who is downright obsessed with this thing. "The Bissell CrossWave X7 Cordless Pet Pro is a must have for any pet parent. We have four small dogs and they are in and out through the doggy door all day long and with the CrossWave I'm able to clean up those tiny paw prints in no time. The CrossWave also works wonders on pet accidents, it cleans them up quickly. I've being recommending the PetPro Crosswave to all my family and friends," writes one fellow pet owner.

Now, this isn't your average cordless vacuum cleaner or even your semi-advanced mop-vacuum hybrid—it's so much more. First of all, this powerful device vacuums (with excellent sucking power, I might add) while also mopping the floor. Unlike most wet/dry vacs, you don't have to switch between different modes, unless you want to clean your area rugs or carpets—there is an additional setting for these tasks so you don't get your delicate rugs and textiles wet.

It's also engineered with a slew of next-level cleaning settings to help you get your space spotless and odor-free with very, very little effort, including advanced pet hair pickup powered by LED light technology, two-tank technology, which eliminates the need to deal with dirty water after use, and a self-cleaning cycle which expels debris, pet dander, discarded food, etc. so that your vac is ready for its next use.

Honestly, when I finally invested in a robot vacuum a couple of years ago, I thought *that* was a major life upgrade, but Bissell's CrossWave® X7 Cordless Pet Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac actually continues to blow my mind every single time I use it. Whether you have fur or human babies, this vacuum-mop hybrid is worth every single penny. Trust me.

BISSELL® CrossWave® X7 Cordless Pet Pro Wet Dry Vac Check out more raving reviews, including this one who claims the vacuum is "so good it made me uneasy," here. "I have always had equipment for cleaning carpet/rugs, and equipment for cleaning hard floors... methods for cleaning wet spills, and methods for cleaning up dirt and other dry stuff. I know there are plenty of things that claim to be multifunctional, but they really never work as well as they claim. So, when presented with the idea of using the same vacuum for multiple purposes, without having to change out attachments or anything of the sort, I really didn't trust it. But, sure enough, it's easy to go from one to the other, with no hassle. Surprising how effective this is, especially for such a lightweight, cordless device. Just grab it from the charging station, and go to town! If you have a lot of hard floors, you will need to change the dirty water reservoir pretty frequently; but a small, lightweight unit isn't going to have a huge water reservoir," she wrote. Buy at Amazon $ 450 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond $ 450 Free Shipping | Free Returns

