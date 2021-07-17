‘Just a Friend’ Rapper Biz Markie Dies at 57

Rapper Biz Markie has died at the age of 57.

His family told TMZ that the man behind the hit “Just a Friend” died of complications from diabetes in a Baltimore hospital surrounded by his family. He was hospitalized last summer with the same illness.

A representative for Markie, legal name ​​Marcel Theo Hall, said in a statement, “We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time. Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years. He leaves behind a wife, many family members and close friends who will miss his vibrant personality, constant jokes and frequent banter.”

Markie’s marquee song came out in 1989, reaching the Top 40 on the Billboard charts. The song had staying power; it was later certified Platinum.