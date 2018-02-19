Blac Chyna Targeted in Revenge Porn Leak: ‘It’s a Criminal Matter’

Last July, in the wake of Blac Chyna’s split from reclusive fiancé—and father of her child, and reality show co-star—Rob Kardashian, she was subjected to a torrent of online abuse. The spurned sock designer lashed out against Chyna on social media, posting nude images of her on Instagram (and later, after he was booted off the service, Twitter).

“I was devastated,” Chyna told Good Morning America. “I’m like, how could somebody, like, post these pictures of me? And I’m like, ‘Wow, OK.’ This is a person that I trusted. I confided. I felt comfortable, you know, with even sending these pictures and even talking to him about certain things, you know… I just felt… betrayed.”

Chyna subsequently filed a lawsuit against Kardashian as well as his mother, Kris Jenner, and his sisters Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, branding Rob “an abuser intent on destroying” her brand, and labeling the Kardashian-Jenner family “media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show [Rob & Chyna], which had already begun filming a second season.” She requested unspecified damages.

Now it appears that Chyna has once again been the target of revenge porn.

On Monday, a minute-long clip began making the rounds on Twitter and Instagram depicting Chyna performing oral sex on an unnamed man. Chyna’s name then began trending on Twitter, with hordes of hecklers cruelly mocking the video. It is not yet known who first posted it, though Chyna says she did not consent to its posting.

“Revenge porn—posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images—is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse. It’s a cruel attempt to slut shame women for being sexual. Girls have killed themselves over revenge porn. It’s not a joke,” tweeted Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom.

Her other attorney, Walter Mosley, said of the revenge porn leak, “It’s a criminal matter,” and added that Chyna’s legal team will be asking the police to investigate.

“Why do we think it’s acceptable to sell, or publish, or seek revenge, or blackmail women in this way and without their consent? It’s not. Men… we have to do better,” Mosley wrote on Instagram, under a photo of himself with Chyna. “I’m tired of telling my clients to not make videos because the men will put them out later. It’s like I’m telling them not to wear short skirts because you’re going to entice a man to rape you. #smh And like most rapes, these betrayals often come from those most close to us.”