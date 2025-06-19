6 Black-Owned Beauty Brands to Fall in Love With This Summer

If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There’s no better time to start honoring Black artistry and innovation in your everyday routine through your beauty lineup. True celebration of Black beauty means showing up and glowing up all year long, and these Black-owned beauty staples deserve a permanent place in your routine.

Observed annually on June 19, Juneteenth recognizes the emancipation of all enslaved people from former Confederate states after the Civil War. It has been celebrated within Black communities across the U.S. for more than 150 years, though it did not become a national holiday until 2021. (This is a highly abbreviated version of Juneteenth’s history; to learn more, I recommend reading Barrett Holms Pitner’s 2021 piece.) One way to mark the date—and look good while doing it—is to invest in Black-owned businesses. Whether you’re looking to update your makeup collection, skincare regimen, or wash-day routine, there’s something for everyone among these standout brands. ADVERTISEMENT

Here are a few of my favorite Black-owned beauty companies with products you’ll love now and always.

If you ask what my favorite beauty product is, “Black Girl Sunscreen!” will be the first words out of my mouth. (Seriously—it happened just last week.) Finding a sunscreen that doesn’t turn dark skin tones blue or leave a white cast is a common struggle among many Black women. Shontay Lundy, the CEO and founder of the brand, recognized this need and addressed it with an innovative formula that doesn’t just allow me to avoid those white-cast woes, it actually leaves my skin glowing.

Tip: The $17 price tag can be a bit steep for some, so some users recommend trying the kids’ version—it works just as well!

Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Black Girl Sunscreen

When I recommend the Danessa Myricks Skin Tint to my friends, one word comes to mind: lifesaver. Founder and CEO Danessa Myricks launched her namesake beauty line in 2015 after years working as a self-taught makeup artist and photographer. The tint offers color matching across many skin tones and undertones, the formula doesn’t feel heavy on your skin, and the coverage is buildable but not thick, which gives your skin a moisturized and healthy glow. But why stop there? It’s not hard to find other Danessa Myricks base products people love. A few of my favorites: the Blurring Balm Primer, Blurring Balm Foundation, and Glow Serum.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Line 'Serum Skin Tint' Danessa Myricks Beauty

As someone with thick, high-density hair, Camille Rose’s Sweet Ginger Cleansing Rinse has long been a go-to in my haircare routine. Despite being heavy-handed with my products, one bottle still lasts me at least two months. Infused with hair-loving ingredients like ginger root oil, aniseed oil, and castor oil, this shampoo deeply cleanses without leaving your hair feeling stripped. Another favorite of mine is the Curl Love Moisture Milk leave-in conditioner. It’s a scent I’d happily bathe in, and the formula always leaves my hair feeling extremely soft, making it a must-use for wash day.

Camille Rose's 'Curl Love Moisture Milk' Camille Rose

For everyday care, the Butter Cream Daily Moisturizer from TGIN is always my first choice. Your hair doesn’t know hydration until you’ve used this product. It keeps your hair moisturized and soft-to-the-touch for an entire week—no follow-up needed. If you struggle with chronically dry hair, this is your sign to run (don’t walk) and grab your new go-to.

TGIN's 'Butter Cream Daily Moisturizer' Thank God It's Natural

There is no better beauty brand for blush than Juvia’s Place. From cream to liquid to powder, its formulas offer the perfect level of pigment, meaning you only need a small amount to get a naturally flushed look. Its Luxe Lip Liners are just as amazing—they show up on any skin tone and have a silky-smooth texture.

Juvia's Place Blushed Cream Blush in color 'Pink Passion' Juvia's Place

Shea butter is great for the skin, but most formulas I’ve tried leave a greasy residue due to the butter’s high concentration of oleic acid. Hanahana Beauty’s body butters are an excellent exception—they absorb beautifully and work wonders on my eczema-prone skin. The best part? The brand ethically sources its ingredients from Ghana, gives back to the community, and pays producers twice the fair trade rate to ensure fair compensation.