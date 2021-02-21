Black Enslavement Underwrote America. The Bill’s Coming Due.

Studying the extent of the damage caused by Black chattel slavery would be —and I mean this literally—the very least America could do to address racial inequality. But white conservatives oppose a bill that would undertake even that baby step.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last week that President Joe Biden would support an investigation of the enduring impact of slavery and the inequities it created between Black and white Americans.

“He certainly would support a study of reparations,” Psaki told reporters at the day’s press briefing. “He continues to demonstrate his commitment to take comprehensive action to address the systemic racism that persists today. Having that study is a part of that.”