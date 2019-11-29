Grab The Highly-Rated Lodge Cast Iron Pan for $20 at Walmart

There’s really nothing like cast iron when you’re looking for a perfect crust. If you’ve been looking to add a new pan to your collection, we suggest picking up the Lodge cast iron while it’s on sale for $20 at Walmart. It comes fully pre-seasoned, so you’re getting a non-stick surface to saute, sear, and even deep-fry to your heart’s content.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 12 Inch. Cast Iron Skillet Down from $39.50 Buy on Walmart $ 20

