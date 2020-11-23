Scouted's Favorite Black Friday Deals of 2020

BLACK FRIDAY 2020

We've rounded up the top tier deals that we think are worth your time and money.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Jillian Lucas

Commerce Editorial Manager

Every year, hundreds of thousands of things go on sale for Black Friday. We've covered a lot of them and continue to bring you the best deals of the week. But what about some of our favorites? Well, the Scouted editors picked a handful of deals that they think are the best of the bunch and rounded them up right here.

Daniel's Picks

Dyson Cyclone v10

Down From $550

I love a Dyson vacuum and a $150 discount is a big one. This is a great stick vacuum for fulfilling your New Year’s Resolution, which if it’s anything like mine, involves having a cleaner home in 2021.

Buy at Saks Fifth Avenue$400

Sony WH-1000XM4

Down From $350

These are my favorite noise cancelling headphones. They have great sound quality and are comfortable to wear, but the best thing about them is the ease at which they can switch between multiple Bluetooth devices.

Buy at Amazon$278

Weighted Blanket

Down From $179

I’m planning on spending the rest of 2020 under this blanket from Casper. It’s quilted so the weight remains evenly distributed. Just make sure to get one that is at least 10% your body weight for the best results.

Buy at Casper$161
Jillian's Picks

Purple Hybrid Premier

Down from $2,299

Sleeping on the Purple Hybrid Premier makes me extremely aware of how bad my other mattress was. It cradles my body without feeling overly plush and I haven’t woken up with back pain in months.

Buy at Purple$2099

Always Pan

Down from $145

I’ve used this pan every day since receiving it. It’s great for searing meat, tossing pasta in a sauce, and steaming dumplings (with the included steamer basket). It’s sturdy, durable, and beautiful to look at — everything you could want in a pan.

Buy at Our Place$95

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker

Down from $150

At under $100, this is the impulse buy I may convince myself I need this year. The Charge 4 tracks your steps and heart rate while also allowing you to control your music through Spotify

Buy at Amazon$100

