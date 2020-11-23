Scouted's Favorite Black Friday Deals of 2020

Every year, hundreds of thousands of things go on sale for Black Friday. We've covered a lot of them and continue to bring you the best deals of the week. But what about some of our favorites? Well, the Scouted editors picked a handful of deals that they think are the best of the bunch and rounded them up right here.
Dyson Cyclone v10
Down From $550
I love a Dyson vacuum and a $150 discount is a big one. This is a great stick vacuum for fulfilling your New Year’s Resolution, which if it’s anything like mine, involves having a cleaner home in 2021.
Sony WH-1000XM4
Down From $350
These are my favorite noise cancelling headphones. They have great sound quality and are comfortable to wear, but the best thing about them is the ease at which they can switch between multiple Bluetooth devices.
Weighted Blanket
Down From $179
I’m planning on spending the rest of 2020 under this blanket from Casper. It’s quilted so the weight remains evenly distributed. Just make sure to get one that is at least 10% your body weight for the best results.
Purple Hybrid Premier
Down from $2,299
Sleeping on the Purple Hybrid Premier makes me extremely aware of how bad my other mattress was. It cradles my body without feeling overly plush and I haven’t woken up with back pain in months.
Always Pan
Down from $145
I’ve used this pan every day since receiving it. It’s great for searing meat, tossing pasta in a sauce, and steaming dumplings (with the included steamer basket). It’s sturdy, durable, and beautiful to look at — everything you could want in a pan.
Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker
Down from $150
At under $100, this is the impulse buy I may convince myself I need this year. The Charge 4 tracks your steps and heart rate while also allowing you to control your music through Spotify
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.