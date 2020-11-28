The Best Things to Get From Sephora’s Black Friday Sale

BLACK FRIDAY 2020

Everything from palettes to curling irons is up to 50% off.

Jillian Lucas

Commerce Editorial Manager

Photo Illustration: Scouted/The Daily Beast/Sephora

Whether you’re the beauty buff or you have someone on your list that can’t get enough of makeup and skincare, this is the sale you want to check out. Sephora is marking down dozens of items up to 50% off for Black Friday. Everything from best-selling skin care to hair care and makeup is included. There are even a few tools you’ll want to add to your arsenal as well. We’ve rounded up a handful of our favorites below.

Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette

Down from $54

Buy at Sephora$27

Free Shipping

Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Facial Cleanser

Down from $34

Buy at Sephora$15

Free Shipping

OLEHENRIKSEN 3 Little Wonders Set

Down from $74

Buy at Sephora$52

Free Shipping

IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Hydrating Moisturizer

Down from $49

Buy at Sephora$25

Free Shipping

NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device

Down from $325

Buy at Sephora$244

Free Shipping

LANEIGE Water Wonderland

Down from $39

Buy at Sephora$30

Free Shipping

Kiehl's Since 1851 Midnight Miracles

Down from $78

Buy at Sephora$59

Free Shipping

IT Cosmetics Pillow Lips Collagen-Infused Lipstick

Down from $24

Buy at Sephora$12

Free Shipping

FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Glossy Posse Mini Gloss Bomb Set

Down from $36

Buy at Sephora$26

Free Shipping

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals across all brands and just on Amazon.

Let Scouted guide you to the best Cyber Monday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.