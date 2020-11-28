The Best Things to Get From Sephora’s Black Friday Sale

- Up to 50% off select items at Sephora
Whether you’re the beauty buff or you have someone on your list that can’t get enough of makeup and skincare, this is the sale you want to check out. Sephora is marking down dozens of items up to 50% off for Black Friday. Everything from best-selling skin care to hair care and makeup is included. There are even a few tools you’ll want to add to your arsenal as well. We’ve rounded up a handful of our favorites below.
Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette
Down from $54
Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Facial Cleanser
Down from $34
OLEHENRIKSEN 3 Little Wonders Set
Down from $74
IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
Down from $49
NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device
Down from $325
LANEIGE Water Wonderland
Down from $39
Kiehl's Since 1851 Midnight Miracles
Down from $78
IT Cosmetics Pillow Lips Collagen-Infused Lipstick
Down from $24
FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Glossy Posse Mini Gloss Bomb Set
Down from $36
