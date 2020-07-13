5 Black Owned Wellness Brands To Try For Your Next Self Care Day

Many of us are hard at work, whether we’re working from home, joining social justice events, and even navigating today’s climate. We must be gentle with ourselves throughout these unsettling times. A self care day can make a world of a difference.

Our homes have become our safe spaces away from the world’s troubles. Spending time indoors doesn’t mean we should neglect our well being. Creating the perfect at-home spa treatment day consists of exfoliating, body care, nail care, and facials. These five Black-owned wellness brands are just what you need for your next self care day.

Pear Nova

Pear Nova is the perfect nail polish to give your nails some attention on your next self care day. The luxury, vegan, cruelty-free nail polish line is sleek, classy, and chic. The nail polish line offers an array of colors, cremes, glitters, shimmers, and sheers that suit every personality and mood.

Spiced Sugah

We can all agree that finding the perfect face mask can be a tough decision, especially when some masks are filled with harsh ingredients. Spiced Sugah offers skin care products that are fresh and essential. The gold mask offers instant glow, evens skin tone, treats hyperpigmentation, moisturizes, gently exfoliates, balances oil sebum, fades dark spots and circles, and treats and controls acne breakouts. Each product is made to order and is frozen for pre shipment to protect the integrity of the mask.

Aba Love Apothecary

Toners are an essential for any self care day. Aba Love Apothecary offers the perfect toning facial mist for your skin to glow. The Petal Toning Facial Mist has organic Bulgarian Rose, Lavender, Immortelle, Chamomile, and Aloe Vera to soothe the most sensitive skin. Aba Love Apothecary only uses essential oils, absolutes, resins, plant and seed oils in their formulations. This is self care designed to lift you up in ways you can both see and feel.

Plant Apothecary

One of the best ways to wind down on a self care day is a nice long shower or hot relaxing bath. Plant Apothecary will brighten up your self care day with their Start Happy Body Wash. The body wash is enriched with geranium and peppermint, known for their uplifting properties that can enhance the mood and reduce feelings of anxiety, nervousness and sadness. Plus, peppermint is thought to help reduce inflammation. Lather up to boost your mood and enjoy your self care day.

KNC Beauty

When moisturizing your lips with your favorite lip balm is no longer cutting it, it may be time to give your lips some much needed treatment. Add KNC Beauty to your self care day with their Supa Scrub set. The set includes an all natural lip exfoliator with ingredients like sunflower oil, shea butter, and moringa oil, leaving your lips feeling amazingly smooth and flake-free after using.

