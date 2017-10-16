LONG LIVE THE KING
The New Marvel ‘Black Panther’ Trailer Is Out and it Is Epic.
Winter is coming and it’s bringing kickass films.
Coming off the heels of the incredible Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi trailer, Disney has graced us with Marvel’s new Black Panther trailer.
Opening with scenes of Wakanda, a reclusive technologically advanced African nation, the narrator reads: “I have seen Gods fly. I’ve seen men build weapons that I couldn’t even imagine. I’ve seen aliens drop from the sky. But I have never seen anything like this.”
Starring Chadwick Boseman, Sterling K. Brown, Andy Serkis, Martin Freeman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, and Forrest Whitaker, Black Panther is not a Marvel action flick you’ve seen before.
Boseman’s Black Panther was last seen in Captain America: Civil War, but now he leaps onto the screen in his own breakout film.
Black Panther is set to hit theatres February 16, 2018.