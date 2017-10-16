The New Marvel ‘Black Panther’ Trailer Is Out and it Is Epic.

Coming off the heels of the incredible Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi trailer, Disney has graced us with Marvel’s new Black Panther trailer.

Opening with scenes of Wakanda, a reclusive technologically advanced African nation, the narrator reads: “I have seen Gods fly. I’ve seen men build weapons that I couldn’t even imagine. I’ve seen aliens drop from the sky. But I have never seen anything like this.”

Starring Chadwick Boseman, Sterling K. Brown, Andy Serkis, Martin Freeman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, and Forrest Whitaker, Black Panther is not a Marvel action flick you’ve seen before.

Boseman’s Black Panther was last seen in Captain America: Civil War, but now he leaps onto the screen in his own breakout film.

Black Panther is set to hit theatres February 16, 2018.