Black Protester Shot to Death Outside Omaha Bar

A young black protester was shot dead outside a bar in Omaha, reportedly by a white man, as unrest across the nation engulfed the Nebraska city.

The Omaha World-Herald identified the slain man as 22-year-old James Scurlock and said his family was planning on making a statement later in the day.

Police said early Sunday that a suspect in the shooting was in custody, but they did not say whether he was being charged and provided no details about what led to the killing, except to say officers were not involved.

“Investigators are in the process of reviewing all collected evidence, video, witness interviews and conferring with the Douglas County Attorney’s office,” police said in a statement.

Video from KETV showed medics lifting a gurney into an ambulance while protesters milled about. The station reported that some in the crowd burst past the police line, and that police then fired tear gas.

The shooting happened near a popular nightspot called The Hive, which received a warning last year after the owner allegedly refused to cooperate with police investigating a possible assault inside.

Omaha, like dozens of cities across the U.S., saw protests over the in-custody death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis descend into chaos—with some in the crowds hurling projectiles and breaking windows and police firing tear gas.