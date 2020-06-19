10 Black Small Businesses To Support Right Now

With the protests going on surrounding the recent killing of George Floyd and other Blacks by the police, more people are looking at ways to join the Black Lives Matter movement and support the Black community. Apart from donating to various organizations fighting racial injustice in America, there are other ways to show solidarity and be an ally to the Black community. One of such ways is to patronize small Black business owners and to show continued support of Black entrepreneurs. Below is a list of Black businesses you can support from the comfort of your couch.

Eyeseeme

This is the time to let your kids read more about people of color, especially Blacks by Black authors. Eyeseeme is a family-owned bookstore founded by Pamela & Jeffrey Blair. The bookstore seeks to provide parents, teachers, and schools with the best children’s books that promote positive images and stories about African American culture and history. From Multicultural books, graphic novels, to history and comic books, your wards would have a lot to read from Eyeseeme. | Shop Now

BLK + GRN

This is a one-stop-shop for Black-owned natural products. As a market place, it curates Black artisans who deal with natural skincare products. If you want to try out natural products for your skin, hair, and body as a whole, BLK + GRN will connect you with Black artisans to get the perfect product. | Shop Now

Ivy's Tea

Established in 2016, Ivy’s Tea is a hip-hop and pop-culture inspired health brand owned by a Black woman, Shanae Jones. Shanae is a first-generation herbalist and lover of herbal tea. The brand makes healthy herbal tea and herb-infused sweeteners. | Shop Now

Kaela Kay

This is a fashion brand owned by a Black mother of three, Catherine Addai. The brand started in late 2017, when Catherine resigned from her corporate career to focus on her business. From skirts, to pants, to jumpsuits, to jackets and other accessories, Kaela Kay makes exquisite designs using the Ankara fabric. | Shop Now

The Furlough Cheesecake

The story behind this brand buttresses the popular saying that “When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade” — and cheesecake. Nikki Howard and Jaqi Wright are two Black sisters furloughed as a result of the federal government shutdown on December 22, 2018. They followed their mother’s advice and started making cheesecakes fulltime. From sweet potato special, strawberry swirl, to banana pudding and chocolate swirl cheesecake, you just can’t get enough of their homemade cheesecake. | Shop Now

Brooklyn Tea

Based in Brooklyn and founded by young couple Alfonso Wright and Jamila McGill, this small brand makes high-quality and organic teas. It also offers free expert-level tea education. The brand’s tearoom in Brooklyn houses over 60 teas and espresso, in addition to free Wi-Fi for a great work space. | Shop Now

Harlem Candle

Founded in 2014 by Teri Johnson, a lifestyle and travel expert, Harlem Candle specializes in making scented candles inspired by the richness of Harlem. | Shop Now

Dirt Don't Hurt

Three San Diego sisters, Martiza, Sativa, and Kaya, founded the brand in 2017. The brand makes plant-based products for oral care, skin care, and body care. It uses clean, pure, earth and plant-based ingredients all throughout. | Shop Now

Uncle Funky's Daughter

Using eco-friendly and renewable plant resources of aloe, coconut, and olive as bases, the brand makes natural hair products to moisturize and keep your hair alive and thriving. In addition to this, the brand also has a section that provides hair-focused tutorials for anyone needing assistance. | Shop Now

Malcolm X Legacy

The brand was founded by all Malcolm X’s daughters, Qubilah Shabazz, Gamilah Lumumba Shabazz, Malaak Shabazz, Attallah Shabazz, and Ilyasah Shabazz, in honor of their father’s legacy. The brand sells Malcolm X inspired apparel like t-shirts, sweatshirts, pillows, hats, and canvases. | Shop Now

