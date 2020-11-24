Black Students Know the Price of Megyn Kelly’s White Lies

To Megyn (with a Y),

After your grievous outcry about how a “woke” essay, If You Really Want to Make a Difference in Black Lives, Change How You Teach White Kids, supposedly led you to withdraw your sons from the Collegiate School for Boys and move your family out of New York, I happened to be on a Zoom call with 30 alumni of color from our alma mater.

The essay you claim sparked your decision spoke directly to our experience as survivors of an archaic, elitist institution that continues to visit violence on boys just like we were. And you rebuffed it in the same trite ways, with the same callous dismissals we’re used to. But we won’t be ignored.