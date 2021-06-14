‘Very Disturbing’: Black Teens Tased, Kneed by Cops After Vaping on a Boardwalk

It was supposed to be a weekend trip to celebrate high school graduation, but it turned into something far more traumatic. A group of eight teens from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, who’d traveled three hours to the beachfront town of Ocean City, Maryland, were walking on the boardwalk Saturday evening when police approached them about the local vaping ordinance at least one of them was allegedly violating.

According to two of the teens’ parents who spoke to The Daily Beast, the vapes were put away and some words were exchanged between police and the group after the cops allegedly followed them. A scuffle ensued that resulted in one of the teens getting tased and another kneed viciously and repeatedly in the chest while being held down by other officers, according to videos that went viral on social media.

As a crowd of people watched in shock, four of the boys were arrested.

“Everything was just unnecessary,” Chiffon John Lewis, 41, told The Daily Beast. She is the mother of Jahtique John Lewis, 18, one of the teens arrested. “They were picked on because they’re young and they’re Black and I guess they know they’re not from that area.”

The Ocean City Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The mayor of Ocean City, Richard Meehan, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a news release, the department said they were aware of videos on social media related to the arrests. “Our officers are permitted to use force, per their training, to overcome exhibited resistance,” the release said. It added that the use of force will go through a “detailed review process.”

According to the release, officers told the group about the ordinance after seeing them vaping, but as they walked away, one of the teens, Brian Anderson, 19, allegedly started vaping again. Officers approached the group again and after asking for the teen’s identification and being rebuffed, they said Anderson became “disorderly” and resisted arrest when police tried to detain him for not providing his identification and violating the local ordinance.

Anderson’s mom, Taju Burden, 50, told The Daily Beast that her son called her after getting out of jail on Sunday and told her he’d put the vape pen back in his pocket after being initially confronted by police. She said the group was then followed by police and he refused to provide his identification because he didn’t feel he’d done anything wrong.

“And then I guess that’s when the cop slammed him to the ground,” Burden said, “then you see what you saw on the video.”

In one video, four officers pile on Anderson as he’s on the ground. Officers hold his arms and shoulders to the ground as he squirms and one yells, “Stop resisting!” In response, Anderson can be heard saying, “I’m not resisting” and asks the officer to tell him what he’s being arrested for. Moments later, one of the officers cocks his leg back and knees Anderson in the side five times while yelling “give me your hands.” Onlookers groan in horror.

Anderson was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting and interfering with arrest, assault second degree, and failure to provide proof of identity, according to the Ocean City Police Department.

Burden said she didn’t know much more about what happened aside from what her son had told her and what she’d seen in the videos. “It’s really hard for me to talk about it because it is very disturbing and it’s heartbreaking.” She said Anderson is “in a lot of pain.”

John Lewis said all the boys are “traumatized” by what happened. She said that on June 5, they had all graduated high school together and the trip was supposed to be something of a celebration. “They just graduated last Saturday and this Saturday they’re in jail,” she said.

According to the Ocean City Police Department, John Lewis’ son, Jahtique, was arrested after officers and public safety aides in the area created a perimeter to “separate the aggressive and hostile crowd” from the officers making arrests. The department said Jahtique picked up a police bicycle and tried to hit a public safety aide with it and later resisted arrest. He was charged with disorderly conduct, failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, obstructing and hindering, assault second degree and resist/interfere with arrest.

But John Lewis said video footage shows the public safety aide threw a bike at her son first while attempting to create a perimeter and he responded by throwing the bike back. She said the police version of events were not described accurately. “You can clearly see in the video he did not do that,” she said. “You can clearly see what actually happened.”

“He was assaulted first and he threw it back,” she said. “It was a reaction.”

Two other teens were arrested from the group. Kamere Day, 19, was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing and hindering, failure to obey reasonable and lawful order, resist/interfere with arrest, and assault second-degree after allegedly refusing to comply with officers and “yelling profanities.” Khalil Warren, 19, was allegedly standing on private property during the scuffle and “became disorderly.” He was charged with trespassing-posted property and resisting arrest.

One of the teens, whose name is still unclear, was tased according to social media footage, after a scuffle with police.

John Lewis said the trip has left all eight teens traumatized. It was her son’s first time to Ocean City, she said. “First time and probably the last time.”

In May of last year, a similar instance of alleged excessive force played out on the boardwalk, according to reporting from DelmarvaNow. Video showed an Ocean City officer punching and putting his arm around a 20-year-old Maryland man during an arrest. According to the paper, officers had initially been arresting the man’s friend for an open container of alcohol.

Taylor Cimorosi, 20, watched the arrest from a bench and cursed at the officers, calling one a “pig,” which prompted the officer to tell him he’s under arrest. The officer attempted to restrain Cimorosi and later punched him, according to video evidence. Cimorosi told DelmarvaNow the cop also put him in a chokehold.

In June 2020, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan tweeted about a “rash of violence” in Ocean City that month and linked to a CBS 13 news story which reported that Ocean City police had added more police to the boardwalk after “several violent incidents.” Videos depicted brawls and police dispersing large crowds.