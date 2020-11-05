Black Votes Rejected Trump. Other Voters of Color, Not So Much.

How? Why? What the fuck?

After four years of emboldened white supremacy, regressive policies, and a pandemic response failure that’s hit Black people especially hard, the race for the White House felt like a “nail-biter” on election night, and still isn’t finished.

White voters showed up in big numbers for Trump again, according to exit polls, so that he actually improved on his 2016 results with white women. Perhaps that was to be expected, given how the president’s racist, fearmongering rhetoric is constantly promising to protect them from the rest of us.