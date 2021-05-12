I’m Getting Into Gardening This Spring Thanks to This Kit from Bloomscape

Scouting Report: Instead of buying outdoor plants, this easy to put together gardening kit helps you grow your own.

You might say I have a black thumb. Everything I touch dies, at least when it comes to plants. I’ve attempted indoor plants, but really, my partner is in charge (I cannot be trusted). I’m excited for spring, though. My backyard needs some serious work and we’re hoping to grow some plants but instead of starting with seeds (and praying they root) or just buying fully grown plants and planting them, I've decided to grow something myself. Bloomscape, one of our favorite plant delivery services, launched a line of Bloom Kits, and after getting one in March to test out, I’m excited to say, even I can grow something incredible with them.

Bloom Kits Shop at Bloomscape $

Included in each Bloom Kit is a 4-Pack of young plants perfect for the outdoors. Choose between a vast swath of plants, perfect for your sense of style—Red and Yellow Dahlias, White Petunias, Yellow Begonias, Pink Impatiens, Orange Calibrachoas, the list goes on and on. Included in each kit is largely the same thing: a 4-pack of young plants of your choice, a beautiful outdoor planter, and a bag of potting soil (which you can skip if you already have some). When the kit arrives, you’re greeted with the live plants, plus instructions for how to plant them, and how to care for them. There are watering instructions, lighting instructions, and there’s even a pack of slow-growth fertilizer so you know your plants are eating a healthy diet.

For me, this is the perfect mix of getting down and dirty and setting myself up for success. Unlike just chucking seeds into a pot, the detailed instructions make me feel like I’m learning something about gardening, but I’m not afraid that it won’t grow, either. In fact, some of my flowers just bloomed the other day, and I couldn’t be prouder. It’s way more satisfying of a feeling than just picking some up at the store—I grew these, and nothing beats that feeling.

