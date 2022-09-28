This Air Purifier-Fan Doubles as a Piece of Scandinavian Art

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I test air purifiers (among other things) for a living, and I’ve tested dozens of them. One of my favorites is the TruSens Smart Air Purifier, which looks like a luxe speaker. I love air purifiers that clean the air well, but don’t have the dull, sterile look typically associated with these types of devices.

Now, I have a new favorite to tell you about—The Blueair Blue Pure Fan Auto Air Purifier is both functional and stylish, and I love that it doesn’t look like an air purifying fan. Visitors to my home have made various guesses as to what this small, boxy object was: a radio, a record player, a speaker, and even a tiny portable refrigerator.

It’s obvious that the company put a lot of thought into the design and aesthetic appeal. The Blueair Blue Pure Fan sits on four wooden legs and has a tan leather handle that makes it easy to transport. The device is 14.9 inches tall, 13 inches wide and 11 inches deep—and the low profile is another thing that sets it apart from traditional air purifiers and makes it easy to move from one location to another, depending on my needs.

The multi-filter system uses HEPA Silent filtration technology to keep the noise to a minimum. It includes a main particle filter made of non-woven gradient PET (polyethylene terephthalate) fibers, and also a cloth pre-filter. The pre-filter included with my air purifier was black (Night Waves) - and an extra pre-filter was included as well. However, for $7 each, you can choose from a variety of other colors, including Arctic Trail, Aurora Light, Archipelago Sand, and Winter Reed.

The filter and pre-filter are housed on the back side of the air purifier, and the fan is on the front side.

This air purifier is designed to remove a variety of impurities from the air, including smoke, PM 2.5 (particular matter), dust, pollen, pet dander, VOCs, dust mites, and cooking odors. I also like that it has simple touch buttons for on/off, airflow speed, auto mode, and night mode. On the top of the fan area is a color scale that goes from blue to orange to red, corresponding to the air quality being good, moderate, or polluted.

Cleaning this air filter is also so easy. Depending on how dirty it is, the pre-filter can either be vacuumed with a cordless stick vacuum attachment or even laundered in the washing machine. When the main filter needs to be replaced, the change filter light comes on.

But that’s only half of the Blue Pure Fan Auto’s functions. It has three fan speeds, an auto mode that automatically adjusts the fan speed based on the air quality, and a night mode (which uses the lowest fan setting and turns off the air purifier’s lights). Now, on a 95-degree day, if you don’t have an HVAC system, this fan won’t save you. I tend to keep my thermostat at 74 degrees during summer months, which is usually quite comfortable, but every now and then (like when I’ve just come from the garage and I’m hot), it definitely makes me feel cooler – even on the lowest setting. The fan also sends out cool and clean air across a 90-degree range, so although it doesn’t oscillate, the air is well-circulated.

Because the air purifier/fan is so versatile, I sometimes keep it on my nightstand (it’s that quiet), and other times, it’s on the floor in between my desk and sofa, or on a table next to my treadmill while I’m exercising. The Blueair Pure Fan Auto is quite an impressive multifunctional little device. It cleans the air well, cools the air well, and looks good while doing both.

