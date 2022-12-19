Score up to 20% Off Augustinus Bader, SkinCeuticals, and More at Bluemercury’s Sale
BEAUTY HAUL
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Have you finished your holiday shopping yet? It’s time to think about your favorite person to shop for–yourself (OK, maybe that’s just me). The stress of the winter weather change and pre-holiday indulging has left my skin needing a new skincare regimen for the season. I look for products with rich moisture and calming properties since my skin gets dry and red in the East Coast's icy cold temps and strong winds. What better time than right now, since there’s a 20% off sale at Bluemercury with orders over $150.
That means cult-favorites Augustinus Bader and SkinCeuticals are at some of the year’s best prices. Don’t ignore below the neck; grab the ultra-hydrating, skin-perfecting Augustinus Bader body cream too. These brands can be pricey, but a splurge feels more like a bargain when on a big discount. Of course, the limited-edition gift sets are great deals themselves, whether quick shipping for actual gifts or reaping the benefits of self-care. Bluemercury also recently launched new brands like Sisley-Paris and Pat McGrath Labs (with that pretty Bridgerton edition), so the variety and selection have never been better. Go forth and shop now since this big sale is slated to end tomorrow night, December 20; enter code WRAP to get the 20% discount.
Bluemercury 20% off sitewide sale
20% off with code: WRAP
