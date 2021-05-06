The Sonos Roam Is the Only Bluetooth Speaker I’ll Be Using

Scouting Report: The new Sonos Roam is the only Bluetooth speaker I want around. It’s lightweight, has adaptive sound (meaning it adjusts to your surroundings), is waterproof and dustproof, and lasts up to 10 hours on a single charge.

When I first got the chance to try the Sonos Move — the brand’s first portable speaker — I was taken aback by the sheer size of it. While it’s made to be portable, it’s anything but travel-friendly. But that was the point, bringing everything you could want from a Sonos speaker to your backyard to next door, not popped into a suitcase or tote bag. That’s why I was delighted to get a chance to try the brand’s new, actual travel-ready Bluetooth speaker, the Roam, and it’s just as good as I had hoped.

You won’t get true Sonos-level sound as you would at home with the One, but you will get probably the best Bluetooth speaker you can find right now. It’s fairly lightweight, but balanced enough that it can easily stand up on its end or laid down flat, depending on the space. The Roam has both Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, 10 hours of playtime (which is more than enough for a picnic or beach hang), and it even includes Trueplay. Trueplay is a Sonos-patented technology that takes stock of your surroundings and adapts the sound to better suit where you are. I’ve moved it all over the apartment and out on our front stoop and the sound has remained balanced, clear, and loud. Next stop will be the beach, because the Roam is also drop resistant, waterproof, and dustproof.

Lastly, it’s Qi-charging compatible— just drop it on a charger (Qi allows you to charge without plugging a wire in, though the Roam comes with a charging wire as well) and you’re good. In the time I’ve spent finding and testing speakers, I haven’t found one quite like the Sonos Roam. Honestly, it’s the only Bluetooth speaker I’ll keep around.