Scouted Gift Pick: Our Favorite Cups for Drinking Coffee

WHAT IT IS

Bodum Double-Walled Pavina Glasses. Scouted Contributor Jessica Booth won’t drink her coffee out of anything else. The double-wall design on these twelve ounce glasses ensures the outside is never too hot to handle, and keeps them well insulated, too. Plus, they look incredible.

Bodum Double-Walled Pavina Glasses Buy on Amazon $ 26 Free Shipping | Free Returns

WHO TO GIFT IT TO

Someone with too many mugs, because these will be the only one’s they ever use again. Your friend that just invested in a Chemex.

