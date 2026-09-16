CABIN CHAOS Boeing 737 Makes Emergency Landing After Plane Starts Falling Apart A burst tire in the skies caused parts of the cabin ceiling to fall. Al Drago/Getty Images

Passengers screamed in terror after sections of a Boeing 737’s interior ceiling broke loose and crashed into the cabin during a flight. Dramatic footage posted on social media shows the aircraft shaking violently over Iran as large pieces of overhead lining fall onto passengers, with several people seen clinging to their seats and trying to shield themselves from the debris. The Sepehran Airlines flight was traveling to the western city of Kermanshah when it suffered a mechanical failure shortly after take-off on Tuesday, according to local reports. SimplyFlying reported that the aircraft burst a tire, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency and divert for an immediate landing. Despite the chaotic incident, all passengers and crew were safely evacuated from the plane, and no injuries were reported. Mashhad Airport temporarily closed the runway for inspection, while Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization launched an investigation.

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